Northam orders removal of Lee statue in Richmond

Invoking Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee's own words, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday that the statue of Lee would be removed from Monument Avenue in Richmond.

Invoking Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s own words, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday that the statue of Lee would be removed from Monument Avenue in Richmond.

“In Virginia, we no longer practice a false version of history,” Northam said, ordering the statue removed “as soon as possible.”

“Lee himself didn’t want a monument,” Northam said, quoting Lee’s words “I think it wise not to keep open the sores of war.”

The Lee statue is one of five Confederate monuments along Monument Avenue, a prestigious residential street and National Historic Landmark district in Virginia’s capital. Monuments along the avenue have been rallying points during protests in recent days over Floyd’s death, and they have been tagged with graffiti, including messages that say “end police brutality” and “stop white supremacy.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, it’s time,” said Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, introducing Northam. “It’s time to put an end to the Lost Cause and fully embrace the righteous cause.”

He added, “Richmond is no longer the capital of the Confederacy.”

Rev. Robert W. Lee IV, great-great-grandson of the Confederate general, said that “Today the world is watching” because of the protests surrounding the death George Floyd. “If today is not the right time, when will it be the right time?”

“This is the first day of the next 400 years,” Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax said during the announcement. He called conditions such as substandard schools and housing and inequities in health and criminal justice “shrines of an ideology of inferiority” that constituted constituted “more Confederate monuments.” He added, “There is so much more work to be done.”

“America has its best days ahead of us because of what we’re doing right now,” Fairfax concluded.

Confederate memorials began coming down after a white supremacist killed nine black people at a Bible study in a church in South Carolina in 2015 and then again after a violent rally of white supremacists in Charlottesville in 2017.

Word got out Wednesday that Northam would announce the removal. The same day, Stoney announced plans to seek the removal of the other Confederate monuments along Monument Avenue, which include statues of Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Confederate Gens. Stonewall Jackson and J.E.B. Stuart. Those statues sit on city land, unlike the Lee statue, which is on state property.

Stoney said he would introduce an ordinance July 1 to have the statues removed. That’s when a new law goes into effect, which was signed earlier this year by Northam, that undoes an existing state law protecting Confederate monuments and instead lets local governments decide their fate.

The monument-removal plans drew criticism from the Virginia Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans. And Republican state Sen. Amanda Chase, who is running for governor, has started a petition on her campaign website to save the statues, claiming, “The radical left will not be satisfied until all white people are purged from our history books.”

Joseph Rogers, a descendant of enslaved people and an organizer with the Virginia Defenders for Freedom, Justice & Equality, said on Wednesday at a rally near the Lee Monument that he felt like the voices of black people are finally being heard. “I am proud to be black, proud to be Southern, proud to be here right now,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.