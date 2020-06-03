3 hospitalized after weekend shooting at Virginia oceanfront

Police in Virginia say three people were hospitalized after being shot near an oceanfront area over the weekend.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say three people were hospitalized after being shot near an oceanfront area over the weekend.

Virginia Beach police said officers were responding to the sound of gunfire at a street near the Atlantic Ocean just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday when they found someone suffering from a gunshot wound.

Authorities said they later received reports that two other people had also been shot nearby.

The department said the three victims were taken to a hospital with wounds that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Authorities didn’t comment further on the circumstances leading to the shooting or identify the victims.

