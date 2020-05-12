Virginia doctor charged in shooting that wounded him, wife

Lawyers for a Virginia doctor who is accused in a double shooting that wounded him and his wife are requesting a competency evaluation before he stands trial.

The Virginian Pilot reports attorneys for Dr. Edwin Cruz told a judge in Virginia Beach on Monday that they would be seeking the evaluation.

WAVY-TV reports the 67-year-old Cruz was charged with malicious wounding and firearm charges after Virginia Beach police found him and his wife with life-threatening gunshot wounds in their home on May 1.

They were both taken to a hospital. The Virginian Pilot reports Cruz was transferred to jail on Friday.

