Roanoke puts in place hiring freeze, budget cuts, amid virus

The city of Roanoke has put in place a hiring freeze and budget cuts to help it deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

ROANOKE, Va. — The city of Roanoke has put in place a hiring freeze and budget cuts to help it deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Roanoke Times reports the decision was made during a virtual meeting by the Roanoke City Council on Monday.

The new budget calls for a reduction in library hours, closes the city’s swimming pools for two summers and spends less money on tourism and the arts.

The council also agreed to set aside $1.75 million as a contingency fund in case the virus outbreak continues to have lingering impacts on the city’s economy.

The new budget will take effect on July 1.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.