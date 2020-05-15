Police arrest 18-year-old in Virginia woman’s shooting death

Police in Virginia have made an arrest in the shooting death of a woman whose body was found on a bicycle path.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia have made an arrest in the shooting death of a woman whose body was found on a bicycle path.

News sources report 18-year-old Jamar Paxton Jr. of Mechanicsville was arrested Thursday and faces robbery and gun charges.

Richmond police said additional charges are pending.

According to police, officers responding to a call late Wednesday found 22-year-old Dominique Danzy lying on the dirt bicycle paths near Stone Brewing and Gillies Creek Park.

Authorities say she had been shot and died on the scene. Paxton’s status wasn’t available Friday afternoon.

