Annual report shows Va. homicides, hate crimes increased in 2019

Homicides and reported hate crimes increased in Virginia last year.
That’s according to a comprehensive annual report released by the Virginia State Police that details crime in counties, cities and towns all around the Commonwealth.
Homicides were up 9.5% in Virginia last year, even though violent crime overall increased only slightly at 2.4%.
Reports of hate crimes increased by about 16%. Most involved assaults or property damage.
Instances of fraud increased about 4%, and people age 65 and older made up one fifth of the individuals who were victimized.
Overall arrests fell just a little bit, but checking only juvenile arrests, they were down 9.5%.
Drug and narcotic arrests dropped 6%, and more than half of all drug arrests involved marijuana.
Also falling last year: burglaries, and car thefts and attempted thefts.