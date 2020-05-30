Home » Virginia News » Annual report shows Va.…

Annual report shows Va. homicides, hate crimes increased in 2019

Michelle Basch | @MBaschWTOP

May 30, 2020, 4:37 AM

Homicides and reported hate crimes increased in Virginia last year.

That’s according to a comprehensive annual report released by the Virginia State Police that details crime in counties, cities and towns all around the Commonwealth.

Homicides were up 9.5% in Virginia last year, even though violent crime overall increased only slightly at 2.4%.

Reports of hate crimes increased by about 16%. Most involved assaults or property damage.

Instances of fraud increased about 4%, and people age 65 and older made up one fifth of the individuals who were victimized.

Overall arrests fell just a little bit, but checking only juvenile arrests, they were down 9.5%.

Drug and narcotic arrests dropped 6%, and more than half of all drug arrests involved marijuana.

Also falling last year: burglaries, and car thefts and attempted thefts.

