2 Virginia police officers, 2 civilians wounded in stabbing

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in Suffolk, Virginia, say four people, including two officers, were stabbed while authorities were serving an emergency custody order.

A Suffolk police statement said officers responded to a home around 9:30 p.m. Sunday and spoke to multiple people before being confronted by the suspect involved in the custody order.

Officials said the man had a knife and attacked the four adults, all of whom were hospitalized with serious injuries. Three were treated and released.

One officer remained in the hospital early Monday morning. Police say the suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending.

