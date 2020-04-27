Virginia sees rise in virus cases at poultry plants; plans to ramp up testing

"The Delmarva is so interconnected that it needs a targeted and coordinated approach," Gov. Ralph Northam said Monday.

As a number of poultry processing facilities in Virginia see increased coronavirus cases, Gov. Ralph Northam said Monday that the commonwealth is working to stop the spread.

In a briefing Monday afternoon, Northam said that there’s a rising number of those cases, specifically at 10 locations in the Shenandoah Valley and the Eastern Shore.

“These poultry plants are part of a vital part of food supply on the Eastern Shore in Virginia,” Northam said. “I am very concerned.”

He said that about 3,000 people work in two plants on the Eastern Shore, and that many do not speak English, making isolation and quarantining there difficult.

More Coronavirus News

In a letter sent Friday to the White House, Northam — along with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Delaware Gov. John Carney — asked for a fully coordinated approach in dealing with the crisis in the poultry plants.

“The Delmarva is so interconnected that it needs a targeted and coordinated approach,” Northam said.

He added that a CDC team was expected to be in Virginia on Monday to start on an assessment and coordinated approach for reducing cases at the facilities. There are more than 120 meat processing facilities in Virginia.

Increased testing

A major step in reopening businesses, Northam said, relies on increased testing throughout Virginia. Currently, testing has increased to 4,000 per day, but Northam said their goal is to administer 10,000 tests per day.

He reminded the community that for the first positive case on March 7, that test was sent to the CDC in Atlanta. “Since that time, we have evolved. Our state lab is now able to do 400 tests per day right here,” Northam said.

Local universities are helping with testing, as well as private labs and local in-house hospital labs.

There has also been a recent shipment of swabs for tests sent to Virginia by FEMA.

“Everyday, things will be improving. In order to reopen our economy, we need that increased testing,” Northam said.

Reopening businesses