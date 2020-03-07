Virginia human rights official convicted of child abuse

Forty-year-old Rajeeb Islam received a suspended six-month sentence Friday for each account of assault and battery.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A member of a local human rights commission in Virginia has been convicted of physically abusing two of his children just months after being charged with trying to run down their mother with his car.

Forty-year-old Rajeeb Islam received a suspended six-month sentence Friday for each account of assault and battery.

He was also ordered to continue receiving counseling. Islam is a member and former chairman of the Virginia Beach Human Rights Commission.

He is also a former Virginia Beach Emergency Medical Services captain.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.