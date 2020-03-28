Police: Wrong-way driver kills 2, injures several others on I-95 in Va.

A news release from the Virginia State Police said that the crash happened Friday night around 11:40 p.m. on northbound Interstate 95.

Virginia authorities say two people died after a three-vehicle crash in Chesterfield County involving a wrong-way driver accused of driving under the influence.

The VSP said that a driver of a Jeep Liberty was going the wrong way and struck a Nissan Altima head-on and then struck a Lexus GS.

The driver of the Nissan Altima and a one-year-old boy also died at the scene. Two women also in the car sustained serious injuries.

The man driving the Lexus also sustained serious injuries.

