Virginia’s voter registration deadline for 2020 Democratic presidential primary is Monday

Virginia's deadline to register to vote in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary election is approaching.

The deadline is nearly here for making yourself eligible to vote in Virginia’s Democratic primary — whether you do it in person, online or get a postmark on a mailed application.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens, residents of Virginia and at least 18 years old by the date of the November general election.

All registered voters are eligible to vote in the March 3 Democratic primary election, because Virginia does not register by party affiliation.

The Republican Party is not holding a primary in Virginia but will choose delegates to its national convention at a state convention.

According to the Virginia Department of Elections, in-person applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Monday. Online applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m.

If you want to mail your application, it must have a Feb. 10 postmark.

Any Virginian can check or update their registration name or address, or register for the first time using the Department of Election’s online Citizen Portal.

