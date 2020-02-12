Police: Fugitive shot dead during arrest attempt in Virginia

Police in Virginia Beach say that a fugitive suffered a fatal gunshot wound while out-of-state officers were trying to make an arrest.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia Beach say that a fugitive suffered a fatal gunshot wound while out-of-state officers were trying to make an arrest.

Virginia Beach police said in a statement that the shooting occurred shortly after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said that the U.S. Marshals led the operation, and did not identify the suspect who died or the out-of-state law enforcement agency that was involved, but the Montgomery County, Maryland, police confirmed to WTOP that their detectives were involved.

In a statement later Wednesday, Montgomery County police said their detectives were helping in a cold case. The suspect was shot and killed after a confrontation with law enforcement officials.

“The detectives involved will be placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol for officer-involved shootings,” Montgomery County police said. “No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.”

Virginia Beach police said that they will conduct an investigation into the shooting, along with the U.S. Marshals.

WTOP’s Kate Ryan contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.