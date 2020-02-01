Victims of deadly Fauquier County house fire believed to couple in their 80s

The bodies of two people found Thursday in the wreckage of a house fire in Fauquier County, Virginia, are believed to be a couple in their 80s who lived there, authorities said.

The bodies of two people found Thursday in the wreckage of a house fire in Fauquier County, Virginia, are believed to be a couple in their 80s who lived there, authorities said.

Richard Lee Thompson, 88, and his wife, Natalie Thompson, 83, lived at the home in the 8100 block of Dullins Ford Road in the Orlean area of the county, and were reported to be the only people there at the time of the fire, according to neighbors and family.

The sheriff’s office said the victims’ identities will be confirmed though forensic examination and will take time to complete.

Firefighters were called to the homes just after 11 p.m. Wednesday and found the home “fully involved in fire” and partially collapsed, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Firefighters discovered the bodies inside the residence several hours later after they put the flames out.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.