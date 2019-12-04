Navy identifies sailor killed in Va. collision with civilian

A sailor who was killed when a civilian crashed into a security vehicle at a base in Virginia was a married father of one who had been in the Navy less than two years.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Petty Officer 3rd Class Oscar Jesus Temores died Saturday when the driver of a Chevy Silverado pick-up truck entered the Joint Expeditionary Base Fort Story at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was chased by security and collided with a patrol car driven by Temores.

Temores was 23 and had a 2-year-old son.

The Navy said 130 first responders, family members, friends and fellow sailors attended a candlelight vigil Monday.

It’s unclear why the civilian drove onto the base. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service and Virginia Beach police are investigating.

