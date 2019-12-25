Contract workers at Dulles, Reagan National airports to receive wage increase

More than 8,000 contracted workers at Reagan National and Dulles International airports will begin 2021 with a pay raise.

More than 8,000 contracted workers at Reagan National and Dulles International airports will begin 2021 with a pay raise.

On Dec. 18, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority board approved a new policy that amended the base wage rate for service workers at the two airports.

Those workers fill positions such as concessions, cabin cleaners, skycaps, lobby agents, wheelchair attendants and baggage handlers.

As of Jan. 1, 2021, the base wage rate will increase to $13.50; it will rise to $14.25 on Jan. 1, 2022; and to $15.00 on Jan. 1, 2023. The policy will take effect Jan. 1, 2020.

The MWAA board will also review the impact of the wage increases in 2022 and will consider further raises in the base wage rates for 2024 and beyond no later than July 1, 2023.

Tadious Yalew, a food services worker a Reagan National who lives in Alexandria, Virginia, hailed the wage increase as not only a good thing for himself, but something that would benefit his family as well.

“With this help, I’m going back to school, and try to balance the time with my family,” said Yalew.

For Joyce Wood, who lives in Capitol Heights, Maryland, but commutes to her job at Dulles via public transportation, a $15 wage is one she said will assist her with caretaking duties for her mother and son, both of whom have health issues.

“It’s getting better, it’s helping me out a lot, and as we’re getting closer and closer to $15, it will help way much better, not just for me, for everybody,” Wood said.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.