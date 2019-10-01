Virginia reports first death related to e-cigarette use

Virginia Department of Health officials reported Tuesday the first case of a death tied to the use of electronic cigarettes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 12 deaths, aside from the most recent Virginia case. There have been 805 cases of lung illness nationally.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Virginia State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said, “Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.”

The CDC has said it’s not clear exactly what’s causing the illnesses and deaths, but that the latest findings “suggest products containing THC play a role in the outbreak.”

Maryland’s Department of Health reports 20 cases of lung illness and is recommending that people avoid using e-cigarettes and vaping products until the CDC investigation is completed.

According to the CDC, based on data from 771 patients, nearly two-thirds of patients are 18-34 years old.

