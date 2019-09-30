Trash truck fire slows traffic around Dulles

As of 7 a.m. Monday, cleanup was underway near the interchange, so expect delays if you need to travel around the area.

The aftermath of a truck fire slowed down traffic early Monday on a ramp linking Virginia Route 28 traffic to the westbound Dulles Access Road.

Cleanup around the interchange caused delays around Dulles International Airport. Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority and Fairfax County firefighters responded to the scene as traffic slipped by in a single file.

“There was a trash truck fire,” said WTOP Traffic reporter Jack Taylor. “They dumped the belongings down onto the roadway.” Dulles Greenway traffic was unaffected.

Below is the approximate location of the truck fire.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.