Va. Republican who voted for Medicaid expansion concedes

By The Associated Press July 2, 2019 10:12 am 07/02/2019 10:12am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia Republican lawmaker who voted to expand Medicaid is conceding a heated nomination battle to a conservative challenger.

GOP Del. Chris Peace announced Monday that he would not try and litigate a dispute over who should be the Republican nominee for a Richmond-area House of Delegates seat.

Peace previously claimed he was the nominee after winning a modified primary. But challenger Scott Wyatt said his victory in a local party convention made him the GOP’s pick.

The state party recently sided with Wyatt.

Peace has held the seat for more than a decade and holds various leadership roles. He is the second GOP House member who voted to expand Medicaid last year to lose his seat. Many conservatives oppose expanding the publicly funded health care program.

Topics:
Local News Virginia News
