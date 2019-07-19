Final Strikes: Bowl America closing ‘landmark’ Manassas alley July 28

Bowl America opened the Mathis Avenue location on Jan. 1, 1962. The company is closing the location because it did not renew its lease for the building.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, InsideNova.com, and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

In the 1970s, 80s and 90s, William Bolton was one of the mechanics who fixed the equipment for the bowling lanes at the Bowl America on Mathis Avenue in Manassas.

“This place was always full,” Bolton said. “It’s a good place to get kids off the street. It’s a shame that it is shutting down.”

On a recent Friday, Bolton threw his bowling ball, knocking down pins at the location where he knows everyone. He usually bowls at the Bowl America in Woodbridge, but he visited the location at 9000 Mathis Ave. for a game before it closes on July 28.

Bowl America opened the Mathis Avenue location on Jan. 1, 1962, said Jeff Dittmer, Bowl America’s marketing and IT director. The company is closing the location because it did not renew its lease for the building, Dittmer said. “We opted not to renew since we have another Manassas location just a couple miles down the road on Balls Ford Road.”

Bowl America has 18 alleys in Virginia, Maryland and Florida. The Mathis Avenue building is owned by the I.J. and Hilda M. Breeden Foundation. A representative of the foundation said on July 15 it has not found a new tenant for the building. Bowl America’s lease ends Aug. 31.

After it closes the alley July 28, Bowl America will have the next month to remove its equipment and get the building ready to turn back over to the foundation, Dittmer said.

Manassas resident John Humphrey, 77, and his wife started bowling on Mathis Avenue in the mid-80s. Over the years, they’ve played with leagues and met many people, he said.

“Oh my goodness, it’s like losing an old friend,” Humphrey said. “It’s something we did at a minimum twice a week. Some league games last three to four or 4½ hours.”

Humphrey said he still enjoys bowling and he looks forward to continuing to bowl as long as he can.

“Most of us moved to Bull Run; it’s smaller,” Humphrey said. “You’re cramped compared to Mathis Avenue.”

Humphrey said the Bull Run location on Balls Ford has just as many bowling lanes, but the concourse area behind the bowlers is smaller than at the Mathis Avenue location.

“As of this fall, I’ve been bowling for 50 years in league,” Humphrey said. “Leagues have two to five people, so there’s something for everybody. The camaraderie, you go in not knowing a lot of people and after awhile everyone knows everyone.”

Humphrey said he’s noticed dwindling league participation.

“I don’t know why,” he said. “If don’t know if it was lack of promotion or people not interested. Other bowling alleys have been doing quite well.”

Humphrey said despite what many may think, bowling is a good way to exercise, because players repeatedly roll bowling balls that weigh anywhere from 10 to 16 pounds. After he had heart surgery a couple of years ago, Humphrey said, his cardiologist said he could start bowling again.

“You can go at your own pace for the most part,” Humphrey said. “No one rushes you.” Manassas residents Tom and Peggy Misciagna have been married for more than three decades. Tom Misciagna was diagnosed in 2012 with Alzheimer’s disease, an incurable type of dementia that affects memory, thinking and behavior.

In order to delay the progression of symptoms, the couple stays active by bowling and spending time with family.

Peggy Misciagna said they have moved their summer league to the Bowl America on Balls Ford.

“It has been a hard transition for those like Tom,” she said. “Any change throws a wrench into his routine.”

Manassas resident Phil Dwane, his wife and their five children recently bowled at the Mathis Avenue alley. Dwane said his family has bowled at the location using the summer blast pass, which offers discounts to families with school-aged children.

“It’s definitely a small-town feel,” Dwane said. “If you want a quiet, family-friendly [place], of all the bowling alleys we’ve been to, this has been the most friendly. Five stars.”

Manassas resident Ann Muffley has bowled at the Mathis Avenue location for at least two decades, she said. “It’s a great way to socialize. Bowling gives you a sense of accomplishment. I’ve worked really hard through the years to improve my average.”

Muffley said she was sad to learn about the closing.

“It’s a good place to go to have fun, be safe and get out of the heat or the cold,” she added. “I’ve made lots of friends. I have lifelong friends and I’ve met them through bowling.”

Muffley said bowling is more enjoyable once you’ve learned the basics and buy your own bowling ball and shoes.

“There’s a lot involved in bowling: speed, where you stand, how you throw your ball, if you throw with a hook, if the lanes are oily or dry,” Muffley said.

Bowling can help relieve stress, Muffley said, adding she likes “throwing a heavy object at some pins.”

“I’ve loved coming here,” Muffley said. “I enjoy the people and I’m extremely sad that it’s closing. I think it’s been a landmark over the years.”

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.