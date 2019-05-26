Rare Dale Earnhardt soda machine nabbed from Virginia store

A Coke machine with a picture of the late NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr. on it has been stolen from the Winston Store along U.S. 522 South in Culpeper County. The machine was taken on Tuesday, May 21.

You can probably bet that whoever took the Coca-Cola machine that sat outside a convenience store in Culpeper County, Virginia, didn’t do it for the change jingling around inside.

A Coke machine with a picture of the late NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr. on it has been stolen from the Winston Store along U.S. 522 South in Culpeper County. The machine was taken on Tuesday, May 21. A post on the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page asks for the public’s help in the case.

Earnhardt’s aggressive driving style earned him the nickname The Intimidator — and one person commenting on the sheriff’s office post said “whoever took it, took it fast and probably put that thing against the wall a few times.”

Considered one of the best NASCAR drivers of all time, Earnhardt Sr. died in 2001 at the age of 49 in a crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500.

