202
Home » Virginia » Virginia man, woman sentenced…

Virginia man, woman sentenced for torture of her son

By The Associated Press April 13, 2019 11:50 am 04/13/2019 11:50am
Share

STAUNTON, Va. (AP) — The Virginia couple who prosecutors say “systematically tortured” a boy for two weeks face 17 years in prison each after being sentenced.

The News Leader of Staunton reports 33-year-old Theodore Manna Jr. and 35-year-old Cecilia Burnette were sentenced Friday for injuries inflicted on Burnette’s 6-year-old son. Both had been convicted last year of malicious wounding.

Evidence showed the boy’s hands were routinely bound behind the back of his head while he was tied to a door. The evidence showed Manna then repeatedly beat the boy with a belt. During beatings, he was stripped naked and kicked in the stomach and testicles.

In 2011, Burnette was sentenced to eight years in prison for felony child abuse after her 8-month-old daughter died from being shaken to death three years earlier.

___

Information from: The News Leader, http://www.newsleader.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
crime Local News The News Leader of Staunton Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

15 ‘Game of Thrones’-inspired dishes to make for your watch party

The final season is coming. And if you’re entertaining for Sunday’s “Game of Thrones” season premiere, WTOP has you covered in the food department.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!