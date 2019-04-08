202
Virginia is for lovers, and zombies: ‘Walking Dead’ spinoff coming to Va.

By Rob Woodfork April 8, 2019 10:19 pm 04/08/2019 10:19pm
In this June 12, 2018 photo, zombie Terrie Hamrick poses for a photo near the silos made famous by "The Walking Dead" in Haralson, Ga. Hamrick's dream of being a "walker" for "The Walking Dead" came true two seasons ago when she was cast as an extra by AMC, the company that produces the critically acclaimed television series. The show, based on graphic novels, features a group of people fighting to survive a zombie apocalypse. (AP Photo/Brinley Hineman)

Zombies are coming to Virginia!

AMC plans to come to Central Virginia this summer to film 10 episodes of the second spinoff of the popular zombie show, “The Walking Dead,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in a statement Monday.

Northam said the series will provide high-paying jobs for skilled workers and economic opportunities for Virginia businesses.

The series will receive a Virginia tax credit based on the number of Virginia workers hired.

“The Walking Dead” franchise is one of cable TV’s most popular, boasting one of the largest audiences on television. The state anticipates residual economic benefits when fans visit filming sites.

This new story, from Scott M. Gimple and Matt Negrete, who will serve as showrunner, will feature two young female protagonists and “focus on the first generation to come-of-age in the apocalypse as we know it,” according to a release.

“Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever,” the network teased.

“The Walking Dead” spinoff, which is set to debut in 2020, is the second AMC series filming in Virginia, following the Revolutionary War spy drama “Turn Washington’s Spies.”

CNN contributed to this report.

Entertainment News filming Local News The Walking Dead TV News Virginia Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam
