Virginia is for lovers, and zombies: ‘Walking Dead’ spinoff coming to Va.

Watch out for zombies in Virginia! AMC plans to come to Central Virginia this summer to film 10 episodes of the second spin-off of the popular zombie show, "The Walking Dead," Gov. Ralph Northam said in a statement Monday.

Zombies are coming to Virginia!

AMC plans to come to Central Virginia this summer to film 10 episodes of the second spinoff of the popular zombie show, “The Walking Dead,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in a statement Monday.

Northam said the series will provide high-paying jobs for skilled workers and economic opportunities for Virginia businesses.

The series will receive a Virginia tax credit based on the number of Virginia workers hired.

“The Walking Dead” franchise is one of cable TV’s most popular, boasting one of the largest audiences on television. The state anticipates residual economic benefits when fans visit filming sites.

This new story, from Scott M. Gimple and Matt Negrete, who will serve as showrunner, will feature two young female protagonists and “focus on the first generation to come-of-age in the apocalypse as we know it,” according to a release.

“Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever,” the network teased.

“The Walking Dead” spinoff, which is set to debut in 2020, is the second AMC series filming in Virginia, following the Revolutionary War spy drama “Turn Washington’s Spies.”

CNN contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.