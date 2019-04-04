202
Home » Virginia » Judge: Black activist can't…

Judge: Black activist can’t represent neo-Nazi group in Va. case

By The Associated Press April 4, 2019 3:24 pm 04/04/2019 03:24pm
Share

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A black activist who says he took control over one of the nation’s largest neo-Nazi groups has been barred from participating on the group’s behalf in a federal lawsuit over the violence that erupted at a white nationalist rally in Virginia.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Joel Hoppe said in an order Thursday that James Hart Stern cannot represent the National Socialist Movement because he is not an attorney and also hasn’t hired one. Instead, the magistrate is allowing an attorney based in Burke, Virginia, to represent the neo-Nazi group and its longtime leader, Jeff Schoep.

Schoep has claimed Stern essentially tricked him into transferring leadership. Stern said he wanted to undermine the group’s defense against the lawsuit filed over bloodshed at the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News National News Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Photos: 2019 cherry blossoms

It's cherry blossom season in the nation's capital, with pink and white flowers declaring an end to winter with a burst of color. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!