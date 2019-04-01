202
Chelsea Manning seeks immediate release from Virginia jail

By The Associated Press April 1, 2019 6:13 pm 04/01/2019 06:13pm
In this Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, file photo, Chelsea Manning speaks during the Nantucket Project's annual gathering in Nantucket, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning is seeking her immediate release from a Virginia jail after spending nearly four weeks at the facility.

A federal judge sent Manning to jail March 6 for refusing to testify to a grand jury investigating Wikileaks. On Monday, Manning’s lawyers filed a motion with the federal appeals court in Richmond seeking her release on bail while that judge’s order is appealed.

Manning’s lawyers cited her medical needs related to her transgender status. They also say she was illegally electronically surveilled by the government before her grand jury appearance, and that Manning can legally refuse to answer questions derived from such surveillance.

Manning served several years in prison for leaking troves of classified documents before her sentence was commuted by then-President Barack Obama.

Topics:
chelsea manning Local News Virginia
