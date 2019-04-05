202
Home » Virginia » Chelsea Manning no longer…

Chelsea Manning no longer held in segregated status at Va. jail

By The Associated Press April 5, 2019 3:29 pm 04/05/2019 03:29pm
Share

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Supporters of former Army intelligence Chelsea Manning say she is no longer being kept in administrative segregation at a Virginia jail while she serves an indefinite sentence for refusing to testify to a grand jury.

Manning’s supporters posted on her Twitter account Thursday that the Alexandria jail has adjusted her status after 28 days, placing her with the general population. Her supporters complained administrative segregation amounted to solitary confinement and was unnecessarily cruel.

Jail officials refused to confirm Manning’s status but say administrative segregation is used for safety reasons and those inmates still have access to social visits, recreation and break time.

Manning served several years in prison for leaking classified documents to Wikileaks. She was jailed for civil contempt last month after refusing to testify to a grand jury investigating Wikileaks.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News National News Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Photos: 2019 cherry blossoms

It's cherry blossom season in the nation's capital, with pink and white flowers declaring an end to winter with a burst of color. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!