1 shot at Hard Times Cafe in Fredericksburg

The Fredericksburg Police Department said the shots were fired around 11 p.m. at the Hard Times Cafe in the Lee Plaza Shopping Center in the 300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.

One person was shot and two others suffered minor injuries when shots were fired at a Fredericksburg, Virginia restaurant Friday night.

The Fredericksburg Police Department asks anyone with information to 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” with your tip.

