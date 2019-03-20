Sheriff: 6-year-old found at meth-lab Virginia home; 2 arrested

A 6-year-old child was present as meth was being made at a Marion, Virginia, home, and now two people have been arrested on child endangerment and drug charges, officials said.

The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that 41-year-old Kristal Crouse and 43-year-old Michael C. Davis were arrested.

Sheriff Chip Shuler said they were found inside a house in Marion that investigators determined was a meth lab.

The sheriff’s office said deputies and federal agents searched the home on March 12.

The relationship between the child, Crouse and Davis is unclear. Both adults are jailed without bond. It’s also unclear if they have lawyers who could comment for them.

Authorities had been seeking Davis on several counts of probation violation in Smyth and Grayson counties.

