Prince William Co. man arrested on child rape charges

A news release said that Luis Hernandez Rivera, 54, was arrested on March 5.

A Prince William County man has been arrested on charges of rape of a child.

A news release said that Luis Hernandez Rivera, 54, was arrested on March 5.

Alexandria police investigated Rivera after the victim, who is now 15 years-old, reported to police in February that the suspect raped her in a home on Edsall Road in Alexandria between 2009 and 2010.

Police charged him with aggravated sexual battery and rape of a child.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.