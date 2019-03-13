202
Home » Virginia » Prince William Co. man…

Prince William Co. man arrested on child rape charges

By Abigail Constantino March 13, 2019 11:24 pm 03/13/2019 11:24pm
Share

A Prince William County man has been arrested on charges of rape of a child.

A news release said that Luis Hernandez Rivera, 54, was arrested on March 5.

Alexandria police investigated Rivera after the victim, who is now 15 years-old, reported to police in February that the suspect raped her in a home on Edsall Road in Alexandria between 2009 and 2010.

Police charged him with aggravated sexual battery and rape of a child.

 

 

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Alexandria, VA News Local News luis hernandez rivera Prince William County, VA News rape sexual bettery Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Inside a historic, still-active firehouse in DC

A small building in a bustling part of the city houses one of D.C.'s historic active firehouses, hidden in plain sight.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!