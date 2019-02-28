202
Home » Virginia » Public hearing set for…

Public hearing set for Lee statue rules

By The Associated Press February 28, 2019 5:03 am 02/28/2019 05:03am
Share
FILE - This June 27, 2017, file photo shows the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that stands in the middle of a traffic circle on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia state government is holding a public hearing on a plan to enact permanent rules for rallies at a massive statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Richmond’s historic Monument Avenue.

The Department of General Services announced Wednesday the hearing is set for March 6 at the Virginia War Memorial Carillion.

The state is seeking to replace emergency regulations with permanent rules that cut the maximum crowd size from 5,000 to 500 and ban weapons at permitted events.

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe enacted emergency rules in 2017 in response to deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville

The proposed regulations would also require permits for events expected to draw 10 participants or more.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
confederate statue Local News Monument Avenue richmond Virginia virginia general assembly
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Best superhero movies

The new "Captain Marvel" movie opens Friday. But where will it rank in the superhero flicks of all time? From Batman to Black Panther, WTOP's Jason Fraley counts down the best superhero films.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!