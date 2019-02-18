Northern Va. Cox customers lose service for several hours

An unknown number of Cox Communications customers in Northern Virginia were without service for several hours Monday.

WASHINGTON — An unknown number of Cox Communications customers in Northern Virginia were without service for several hours Monday.

The company didn’t say how many people are affected or what caused the outage, but said in a statement at 1:30 p.m. Monday that all services had been restored.

Cox said any customers who are still having problems should contact them through the Cox Connect app via any mobile device or by calling 800-234-3993.

