Va. university hosts professional development day for federal workers

By The Associated Press January 16, 2019 5:31 am 01/16/2019 05:31am
STAFFORD, Va. (AP) — A Virginia university is hosting a day of professional development and “personal enrichment” for federal employees who have been furloughed during the partial government shutdown.

The University of Mary Washington has invited all workers affected by the shutdown to a free program Thursday on its Stafford campus.

Faculty will join administrators to offer leadership lessons, workplace tutorials and a brown-bag networking lunch.

Some of the topics to be discussed include: developing personal leadership philosophies, improving professional performance and discovering ways to engage audiences.

