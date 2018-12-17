202.5
Going Under: The story of Tangier Island, Va.

By Michelle Basch | @MBaschWTOP December 17, 2018 12:30 am 12/17/2018 12:30am
TANGIER, Va. — Tangier Island, Virginia … population 460 (and shrinking).

It’s a quirky, isolated place located smack dab in the middle of the Chesapeake Bay. Residents drive golf carts and speak their own dialect, while visitors must travel by boat or plane to get there. But the island is vanishing.

The reason why depends who you ask. But the fact is, it could become uninhabitable in as little as 25 years, wiping an entire community and way of life off the planet. Should the island be saved … and at what cost? It’s a question that has received attention from the highest rungs of power — including The White House.

In this five-part podcast series, WTOP reporter Michelle Basch travels to Tangier to meet the people who call it home and find out what’s really happening.

EPISODE 1: WELCOME TO TANGIER ISLAND

EPISODE 2: CALL ME OOKER

EPISODE 3: CRABS, CATS, RELIGION AND HOPE

EPISODE 4: TRUMP IS TOPS ON TANGIER

EPISODE 5: SHOULD TANGIER BE SAVED?

Topics:
