Going Under: The story of Tangier Island, Va.

Tangier Island, Virginia, is slowly sinking. So much so that its 460 residents may need to relocate in as little as 25 years. Why? It depends who you ask. In this 5-part podcast series, WTOP reporter Michelle Basch visited the Chesapeake Bay island to learn more about its people and what's really happening.

TANGIER, Va. — Tangier Island, Virginia … population 460 (and shrinking).

It’s a quirky, isolated place located smack dab in the middle of the Chesapeake Bay. Residents drive golf carts and speak their own dialect, while visitors must travel by boat or plane to get there. But the island is vanishing.

The reason why depends who you ask. But the fact is, it could become uninhabitable in as little as 25 years, wiping an entire community and way of life off the planet. Should the island be saved … and at what cost? It’s a question that has received attention from the highest rungs of power — including The White House.

In this five-part podcast series, WTOP reporter Michelle Basch travels to Tangier to meet the people who call it home and find out what’s really happening.

EPISODE 1: WELCOME TO TANGIER ISLAND



EPISODE 2: CALL ME OOKER



EPISODE 3: CRABS, CATS, RELIGION AND HOPE



EPISODE 4: TRUMP IS TOPS ON TANGIER



EPISODE 5: SHOULD TANGIER BE SAVED?

Take a tour of Tangier Island via the interactive map at the top of this page and see more sights and sounds in the gallery below.

High tide combined with a cold front created higher-than-usual flooding in front of a restaurant and the island’s single grocery store. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)

