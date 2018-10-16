Lawsuit accusing Va. police of unlawful arrest dismissed

Just days before it was to go to trial, a lawsuit brought by a man who accused police of unlawfully raiding his truck and detaining him against his will has been dismissed.

The Daily Progress reports Benjamin Burruss’ 2015 lawsuit was dismissed Friday, and can’t be brought again.

Burruss contended he told Albemarle County police officers dispatched to check on him in 2013 that he didn’t want to speak with them. He said officers asked his wife to request a medical emergency custody order, authorizing police to seize him.

He said he was forced out of his truck and put on a psychiatric hold, without probable cause that he had committed a crime or needed hospitalization.

Attorneys for both sides said Monday they couldn’t comment on the case and whether there was a settlement.

