Company pays toll relief for those stuck in big Va. traffic jam

By The Associated Press October 10, 2018 5:11 am 10/10/2018 05:11am
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A construction company is reimbursing tolls for drivers after one of its trucks caused a 17-hour traffic jam in Virginia.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that more than 3,000 drivers have gotten $44,000 so far. Those drivers paid to cross the 17-mile Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel that connects Virginia Beach with the Eastern Shore.

The toll-relief fund is being paid for by Chesapeake Tunnel Joint Venture, which is constructing a new parallel tunnel.

Last week, one of its trucks was carrying an 11-ton piece of equipment when it struck the current tunnel’s ceiling.

A one-way trip across the bridge-tunnel can cost $13 for passenger cars if they’re not frequent users.

Joint Venture’s project executive, John Hellman, said that toll relief was “the right thing to do.”

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
chesapeake bay bridge-tunnel Chesapeake Tunnel Joint Venture Local News tolls traffic Transportation News Virginia
