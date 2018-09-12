Va. universities and colleges prepare for Hurricane Florence; some cancel classes

Given the potential severity of the oncoming storm, many colleges and universities in Virginia have decided to cancel classes so that students have an opportunity to return to their families or travel to safety before the storm arrives.

WASHINGTON — A number of Virginia universities and colleges have decided to cancel classes and campus events ahead of the potentially devastating Hurricane Florence.

Given the potential severity of the oncoming storm, many colleges and universities in Virginia have decided to cancel classes so that students have an opportunity to return to their families or travel to safety before the worst of the weather arrives.

Campus alerts pages will be included when available. Colleges that have not yet canceled academics may decide to in the next few days. It is advised that concerned parents or students check their university’s website and social media pages for the latest updates.

Florence is expected to make landfall late Thursday or early Friday.

Colleges that have already canceled classes

College of William & Mary: All classes have been canceled through Sunday, Sept. 16. Residence halls will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. All residents must be off the campus by that time. The university said that they are anticipating power outages around the area.

Virginia Commonwealth University: VCU will close Thursday, Sept. 13, through Sunday Sept. 16. Residence halls will remain open.

Old Dominion University: Campus has been evacuated and classes have been canceled through Sept. 16.

University of Mary Washington: The University will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 12 and will remain closed through the weekend. While residence halls remain open, the university reminded students that this could be a lengthy shelter-in-place scenario.

Virginia Union University: Classes were canceled on Tuesday, Sept. 11 and are scheduled to resume on Monday, Sept. 17. While not mandatory, students who plan to evacuate campus are being asked to do so before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Christopher Newport University: Classes are canceled through Sunday, Sept. 16, at noon.

Rappahannock Community College: Classes were canceled beginning Tuesday at 5 p.m. and will remain canceled until Sept. 16.

Rappahannock Community College will close 9/11/18 at 5 p.m. and remain closed through 9/15/18. Instruction will continue on Blackboard. pic.twitter.com/GfYc4eVpO7 — Rappahannock Community College (@rappahannock_cc) September 11, 2018

University of Richmond: All classes have been canceled from Thursday Sept. 13 through Sunday Sept. 16. The university has said that residents can decide for themselves if they would like to remain on campus during that time.

Randolph-Macon College: The college will be closed Thursday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 16. Classes will not be held Wednesday. The college is strongly encouraging students to leave campus. “The strong possibility of electrical outages means we cannot guarantee food service, climate control, internet access, or other basic necessities,” the administration said in a statement to students. “There may also be limited access to food, gas and other supplies off campus.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.