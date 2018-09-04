202
Police: Va. boy, 13, dead; mom charged with murder, neglect

By The Associated Press September 4, 2018 10:26 am 09/04/2018 10:26am
HOPEWELL, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a 13-year-old boy has been found dead and his mother is charged with murder and neglect.

Media outlets report that the Hopewell police were called to the home Sunday night after police say a relative found the boy.

Police say the boy’s mother, 36-year-old Amy FaJohn, is charged with first-degree murder and felony child neglect. Thirty-four-year-old Anthony Saunders, who also lives at the home, is charged with felony child neglect.

The boy has not been identified. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Police say two other children who also live in the home are in the custody of relatives. Police say the Department of Social Services is also investigating.

Topics:
Local News Virginia
