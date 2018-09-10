202
Fighter jets to fly to Ohio as Florence blows toward coast; Navy ships move out to sea

By The Associated Press September 10, 2018 2:47 pm 09/10/2018 02:47pm
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Air Force and the Air National Guard are moving jets from Virginia’s coast to Ohio as Hurricane Florence careens toward the Eastern Seaboard.

Officials from Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton said the base’s F-22 Raptors and T-38 Talon training jets will begin flying out on Tuesday. They’ll be headed for Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in central Ohio.

The base in Virginia sits near the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay and not far from the Atlantic Ocean.

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Hinds said in a statement that the base’s facilities can withstand hurricane force winds. But he said there’s no reason to risk any damage to the base’s fleet of advanced F-22 fighter jets.

About 100 personnel will travel to Ohio to support the jets.

The U.S. Navy also moved ships out of the Hampton Roads area and into the Atlantic Ocean to avoid the hurricane.

