Va. professor in legal battle over findings in Flint water research

By The Associated Press August 21, 2018 12:01 pm 08/21/2018 12:01pm
FILE - In this March 15, 2016 file photo, Virginia Tech environmental engineering professor Marc Edwards testifies in Washington on the ongoing lead water crisis in Flint, Mich. Melissa Mays, a Flint, Mich., resident is among those embroiled in a legal battle over a letter criticizing Edwards, who helped expose the city's water crisis. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A Flint, Michigan, resident is among those embroiled in a legal battle over a letter criticizing a Virginia Tech professor who helped expose the city’s water crisis.

The Roanoke Times reports the resident and two others filed an Aug. 10 motion to dismiss Marc Edwards’ $3 million defamation lawsuit against them.

William Moran is the attorney for Flint resident Melissa Mays, Edwards’ former co-researcher Yanna Lambrinidou and clean water activist Paul Schwartz. Moran says the letter signed by more than 60 Flint residents accuses Edwards of interfering with residents’ efforts to self-organize and abusing scientific authority, among other allegations.

The motion doesn’t take responsibility for orchestrating the letter, but asserts it was protected by free speech rights and Edwards is a public figure.

Edwards says he doesn’t like being characterized as a bully.

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Virginia
