Lot draw to determine Va. House control will be livestreamed

By The Associated Press December 24, 2017 3:00 pm 12/24/2017 03:00pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — If you want to know in real time whether Republicans will control Virginia’s House of Delegates in 2018, you’re in luck.

The State Board of Elections meets Wednesday morning to draw lots to break the tie in the 94th District in Newport News, Virginia, between Republican incumbent David Yancey and Democrat Shelly Simonds. Simonds thought she had a one-vote victory after a recount, but a three-judge panel declared a tie after examining a disputed ballot and awarding it to Yancey.

The elections board announced Saturday the drawing will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, and that WCVE, the Richmond-based public television station, will broadcast the drawing of lots on its Facebook page.

If Simonds’ name is drawn, the House of Delegates will be evenly split between Democrats and Republicans.

