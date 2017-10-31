201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Preliminary report cites confusion,…

Preliminary report cites confusion, ignored warnings in Charlottesville unrest

By Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP October 31, 2017 1:30 pm 10/31/2017 01:30pm
Share
A preliminary state report says Charlottesville police didn't implement recommendations for dealing with violent protests (File, AP Photo/Steve Helber)

WASHINGTON — A preliminary report says Charlottesville officials did not apply recommendations from Virginia State Police and emergency officials, “including industry best practices for handling violent events,” before and during the deadly violence at an Aug. 12 white supremacist rally.

The state’s progress report was presented to Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s Task Force on Public Safety Preparedness and Response to Civil Unrest on Thursday. The International Association of Chiefs of Police is assisting in compiling the state’s after-action review.

Related Stories

According to the preliminary report, Charlottesville officials did not implement many recommendations after the Virginia Fusion Center concluded “that participants were planning to be aggressive/violent,” and despite state analysts’ “concerns of mass casualty event, including (a) car attack.”

Counter-protester Heather Heyer was killed when a car, allegedly driven by white nationalist James Alex Fields, plowed into people opposing the “Unite The Right” march. Fields is charged with second-degree-murder, hit and run, and several counts of malicious wounding.

“There were multiple command posts, leading to a lack of good quality information flow across agencies, disciplines and policy makers,” according to the report. “The full capacity of VDEM was underutilized. The regional Incident Management Team was not activated until 3 days prior to the event.”

Related Gallery

Photos: White supremacists clash with protesters in Charlottesville

A white supremacist rally ended with three people killed, as violence erupted between white supremacists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Aug. 12, 2017.

Before future events, the state report recommends tabletop training exercises involving all agencies, rather than each agency solely practicing for its own duties.

Another after-action report, requested and paid for by the city of Charlottesville, is being headed by former federal prosecutor Tim Heaphy.

“We do not anticipate releasing any interim report or preliminary findings,” said Heaphy, in an email. “We intend to complete our review and issue a fulsome account of the several protest events, and make recommendations for improved handling of such events in the future.”

Heaphy said his report will be completed by the end of the year.

WTOP is seeking comment from Charlottesville officials about the conclusions and recommendations in the state’s progress report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
charlottesville police crime Latest News Local News neal augenstein terry mcauliffe Tim Heaphy Unite the Right Virginia virginia state police white nationalist
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Take a tour of 'ghost signs' around DC

Hand-painted signs of decades past are slowly fading, lingering in a smartphone age. Here's where you can find some around D.C.

Reality Check for Va. Voters

What Va. governor candidates would do to boost jobs, wages

How Virginia voters view the state’s economic health could determine who will serve as Virginia’s governor for the next four years. WTOP provides a reality check for voters as the Nov. 7 election approaches.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest