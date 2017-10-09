Man beaten in Charlottesville during August rally issued warrant

WASHINGTON — A warrant has now been issued for a Virginia man who was beaten during the violence that gripped Charlottesville in August. His beating in a parking garage as a white supremacist rally took place was captured on video and received widespread attention.

But months after arrests were made in his case, 20-year-old Deandre Harris is now wanted by police. A warrant for Unlawful Wounding comes after an alleged victim came forward to prosecutors over an Aug. 12 assault in the area of the east Market Street parking garage, Charlottesville police said in a statement Monday.

This alleged assault happened the same day and in the same area as Harris’ beating. It’s not clear whether the two incidents are related.

One of the men arrested for attacking Harris back in August, 33-year-old Alex Michael Ramos, had claimed to Atlanta TV station WGCL that the incident was “a defensive attack.”

