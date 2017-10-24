201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Man fatally stabbed at…

Man fatally stabbed at Manassas hotel

By Sarah Beth Hensley | @SarahBethHens October 24, 2017 5:04 pm 10/24/2017 05:04pm
Share

WASHINGTON — A man is facing murder charges after police say he stabbed another man to death in a Manassas hotel early Tuesday morning.

Around 3 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to the Home Style Inn located at 9913 Cockrell Rd. for a report of a stabbing and found a 27-year-old Texas man suffering from stab wounds.

Emergency crews transported the man to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. Police are withholding the identity of the victim until next of kin has been notified.

Manassas City police identified Alenny Encarnacion-Collado, a 23-year-old New York resident, as the suspect in the case. Police said the victim and Encarnacion-Collado were involved in an altercation that led to the stabbing.

The pair was in the area for work, said Manassas City police spokesman C. D. Sharp.

Encarnacion-Collado stayed at the scene following the stabbing and police arrested him, Sharp said. He is charged him with 2nd degree murder and malicious wounding, and is being held without bond at the Prince William County Adult Detention Center.

A court date has not yet been set in the case.

This is the second homicide in Manassas in 2017, Sharp said.

Below is a map with the location of the hotel:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
Alenny Encarnacion-Collado Fairfax County, VA News fatal Manassas stabbing Home Style Inn Latest News Local News Manassas stabbing Virginia
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Local universities ranked among best in the world

More than a dozen schools in Maryland, Virginia and the District have earned spots on a new list of the best universities in the world. Find out which local universities are on the list and which schools make up the top 10.

Reality Check for Va. Voters

What Va. voters need to know about transportation

What do the candidates for Virginia governor say about your commute? WTOP looks at the candidates' policy proposals, providing a reality check for voters as the Nov. 7 election approaches.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest