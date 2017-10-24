Man fatally stabbed at Manassas hotel

WASHINGTON — A man is facing murder charges after police say he stabbed another man to death in a Manassas hotel early Tuesday morning.

Around 3 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to the Home Style Inn located at 9913 Cockrell Rd. for a report of a stabbing and found a 27-year-old Texas man suffering from stab wounds.

Emergency crews transported the man to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. Police are withholding the identity of the victim until next of kin has been notified.

Manassas City police identified Alenny Encarnacion-Collado, a 23-year-old New York resident, as the suspect in the case. Police said the victim and Encarnacion-Collado were involved in an altercation that led to the stabbing.

The pair was in the area for work, said Manassas City police spokesman C. D. Sharp.

Encarnacion-Collado stayed at the scene following the stabbing and police arrested him, Sharp said. He is charged him with 2nd degree murder and malicious wounding, and is being held without bond at the Prince William County Adult Detention Center.

A court date has not yet been set in the case.

This is the second homicide in Manassas in 2017, Sharp said.

Below is a map with the location of the hotel:

