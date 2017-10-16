Former Va. softball coach indicted on child sex assault charges

WASHINGTON — A former Spotsylvania and Orange County youth softball coach has been arrested after a grand jury indicted her on 34 counts of sex crimes against children.

The Virginia State Police said the indictments of Cathy S. Rothgeb, 57, of Stanley, Virginia, stem from an investigation which started in the summer of 2016. The police said the investigation was launched after an alleged female victim came forward accusing the volunteer coach at Orange County High School of sexual abuse. Investigators said Rothgeb has no recent affiliation with the high school.

Police said Rothgeb served as a youth softball coach in both Orange County and Spotsylvania County from the 1980s through the early 2000s.

The long list of indictments includes seven counts of object sexual penetration, seven counts of forcible sodomy, eight counts of indecent liberties with children, eight counts of cruelty to children and four counts of aggravated sexual battery.

Rothgeb turned herself in to police on Friday and is being held without bond.

Anyone with more information about Rothgeb or the charges against her is asked to call Virginia State Police at 1-888-300-0156.

