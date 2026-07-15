GOP Senate hopefuls face long odds in race to challenge Virginia’s Mark Warner

Since 2002, Democrats have swept every Senate contest in Virginia, and Republicans now face another uphill battle in the state.

This article was reprinted with permission from Virginia Mercury.

For nearly a quarter of a century, Virginia Republicans have been chasing a Capitol Hill victory they haven’t been able to recapture.

The last Republican from Virginia elected to the U.S. Senate was Sen. John Warner — no relation to the state’s current senior senator — when he won a fifth term in 2002. Since then, Democrats have swept every Senate contest in the commonwealth, and Republicans now face another uphill battle in a state where President Donald Trump remains highly unpopular.

Republican voters will take the first step in the Aug. 4 primary election when they will choose a nominee to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, who is seeking a fourth six-year term after more than two decades in statewide office.

The Republicans who remain in the race are businesswoman Kim Farington, retired U.S. Army Col. Bert Mizusawa and businessman David Williams. Four other GOP candidates, including state Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, dropped out before the primary, leaving a smaller field competing for the chance to take on one the Senate’s best-funded candidates.

Whoever wins the nomination will enter the fall campaign facing Warner’s statewide name recognition, long political resume and sizable fundraising advantage.

Different paths to the nomination

Although the candidates agree on many core Republican positions, each has emphasized a different message on the campaign trail.

Farington, a Northern Virginia business owner and public accountant at the U.S. Departments of Defense and Agriculture, the Office of Personnel Management and the White House, has built her campaign around the economy, arguing that inflation and the rising cost of living remain voters’ biggest concerns. She has also called for lower federal spending, tighter border security, expanded domestic energy production and a smaller federal government.

Mizusawa, a retired Army colonel and former Pentagon official, has leaned heavily on his national security background. His campaign has focused on military readiness, foreign policy, energy and government spending while highlighting decades of military and public service.

Williams, a businessman, U.S. Navy veteran and former federal employee, has campaigned on reducing the size of the federal government, cutting taxes and defending constitutional rights, presenting himself as a political outsider.

Despite those varying campaign themes, David Richards, a political science professor at the University of Lynchburg, noted the three candidates have something in common other than their party affiliation.

“One other interesting point is that Williams, Farington and Mizusawa are all people who have worked for the federal government at some point in their careers, with Williams and Mizusawa both serving in the military,” Richards said.

“Clearly, whoever wins the GOP nomination will be running as an experienced government insider.”

Richards said he sees the primary race as narrowing.

“I predict either Farington or Mizusawa winning the nomination, both are polling about even if you look at the margin of error,” he said. “Behind them is Williams, who is putting up a fight, but has raised the smallest amount of money, and his platform seems fairly vague to be honest.”

Warner’s fundraising edge

Campaign finance reports underscore the challenge awaiting the eventual Republican nominee.

As of March 31, Mizusawa has raised about $192,000 and reported more than $55,000 cash on hand. Farington has raised more than $125,000 and reported about $22,700 remaining. Williams has raised more than $55,000 and has roughly $6,600 in his campaign account.

In contrast, Warner has raised nearly $22 million for his reelection bid and reported more than $14 million cash on hand.

Richards said money has already helped separate the Republican field, but even the eventual nominee will begin the general election at a significant financial disadvantage.

“Farington and Mizusawa have each raised well over $100k, which is great, except Warner already has many millions of dollars in his war chest,” Richard said.

Richards also said he has noticed how the leading Republicans have approached the statewide race.

“I find it interesting that Farington and Mizusawa both take pretty traditional GOP positions on most issues, albeit with a MAGA-tint, but nothing all that radical,” he said. “And neither one mentions Trump.”

Richards said he believes that is a deliberate choice.

“I think Farington and Mizusawa realize they are running a statewide race in a state where Trump has never won and where Democrats have done very well in the past couple of elections,” he said.

“Right now, a Trump endorsement might help their primary chances but not their general election campaign.”

Richards said that Farington’s emphasis on affordability could foreshadow one of the central Republican arguments this fall.

“Farington’s attempt to paint Warner as part of the affordability problem likely is a preview of what the eventual GOP nominee will say during the campaign,” he said. “In my mind Farington has the best way forward, not just to win the GOP nomination, but to try and narrow the GOP for the general election by running on this affordability issue.”

Warner enters race with experience — and advantages

While Republicans are focused on settling their primary, Warner enters the campaign as one of Virginia’s most established political figures.

A native of Indiana who built a successful telecommunications business before entering politics, Warner moved to Virginia in the 1980s and became active in Democratic fundraising before winning the governorship in 2001.

After his four-year tenure in Richmond, he was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2008 and has since won reelection twice, by less than 1 percentage point in 2014 and by more than 12 points in 2020.

Now the Senate’s vice chair of the Intelligence Committee, Warner has built a reputation as a pragmatic Democrat willing to work across the aisle on issues ranging from national security and technology to infrastructure and economic development.

He has also maintained a high profile in Virginia, regularly touting federal investments in transportation, broadband expansion, military communities and manufacturing. He has also drawn attention to the effect recent federal healthcare shifts had on state hospitals and services.

Warner’s significant fundraising haul gives him resources that far exceed those of any potential Republican challenger. Combined with the Democratic party’s recent success in statewide elections, they leave the eventual GOP nominee facing a challenging political landscape.

Richards said those political realities will make it difficult for the Republican candidate to gain traction, regardless of who emerges from the primary.

“I don’t see the 2026 Virginia Senate election as Mark Warner’s to lose,” he said. “He won in 2020 by about 12%, Tim Kaine won in 2024 by roughly 10%, both of those with Trump on the ballot.”

With the president’s approval ratings under water and voters continuing to express concerns about the economy, Richards said Warner appears well-positioned heading into the general election.

Read the Mercury’s Voter Guide to learn more about the Aug. 4 primary for Virginia’s key congressional races.

Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Samantha Willis for questions: info@virginiamercury.com.