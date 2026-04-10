Both parties argue they’re on the side of ‘fairness’ in Virginia redistricting vote

Ahead of Virginia's upcoming special election, former Gov. Glenn Youngkin has joined other Republicans in arguing the Democrat-led redistricting efforts are unfair.

Virginians are voting on an amendment that would clear a path for Democrats to move ahead with a gerrymandered map, created in response to the GOP’s nationwide redistricting efforts.

Both parties have been trying to make the case to Virginians that they’re on the side of “fairness” ahead of the April 21 special election.

Major players in the Democratic Party have thrown their support behind plans to redraw Virginia’s congressional lines to favor Democrats in this year’s midterm elections. Former President Barack Obama has asked voters to support the referendum and Gov. Abigail Spanberger has encouraged Virginians to vote yes.

Supporters say the redrawn map maintains balance in the U.S. House, as some Republican-led states have shifted boundaries to favor GOP representatives. Should Virginia move forward with the redrawn map, it could shift enough seats for Democrats to overturn the GOP’s majority.

Former Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is among the Republicans who have said the initiative goes against Virginians’ support for bipartisan maps in a 2020 election and the proposed amendment’s language is misleading.

Youngkin talked with WTOP’s Nick Iannelli about why he’s against the redrawn map, which would require approval from voters and the state Supreme Court to be implemented.

Read and listen to the interview below.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Nick Iannelli talks with former Gov. Glenn Youngkin on redistricting.

The following transcript has been lightly edited for clarity.

Nick Iannelli: Let’s talk about redistricting. First, this is the big issue, and I wanted to ask you specifically about The Wall Street Journal story from last month. It’s actually titled this, ‘Virginia Republicans air frustrations with GOP star Glenn Youngkin.’ And Democrats are waging an aggressive public campaign. Some Republicans complain that you have been missing from their counter attacks. So what do you think? Have you been missing from the counter attacks in redistricting?

Glenn Youngkin: Well, Nick, let me just begin with a clear statement that these efforts to redistrict a map that was drawn by an independent commission approved by a constitutional amendment by Virginians, is wrong. And that’s why we are working very hard to make sure everybody understands exactly what this referendum says, which is very misleading in the way it’s worded, and that people should vote no. No, we should stand by our vote back in 2000, where an overwhelming number of Virginians, two thirds, voted for an independent commission. And listen, we’ve been working hard on this for a while. The Democrats have dumped tens of millions of dollars into what I view as a misinformation campaign, and we’ve been working hard to make sure that everybody understands that we should stand by the strong statement by Virginians in 2020 to have maps that are fair, maps that represent the will of the people. And what they have presented are maps, you have Northern Virginia spread out through throughout the entire state. They have this new District 7, which reaches into Shenandoah County and down into deep central Virginia. You have a new number, congressional District 8, which stretches all the way from Northern Virginia into Hampton Roads, and you have a new District 1 that stretches from Northern Virginia down all the way through into nearly Rappahannock. I mean, this is a crazy map, and Virginians don’t want it, and that’s what this is all about. And we as Republicans are trying to make sure that everybody understands that this is not Republicans versus Democrats. This is fairness against unfairness, and that’s why people should vote no on April 21. Nick Iannelli: Are you going to be doing more now, in other words? In particular, Congressman Rob Whitman was outspoken. He said that Youngkin was, ‘adamant’ to say he was not going to get involved. So it sounds like you are getting involved now, though?

Glenn Youngkin: We’ve been involved for quite a while. And the key fact here is that Virginians now fully understand that this map is unfair. And listen, what current Gov. Spanberger said on the campaign trail was that she was against redistricting. She has, in fact, been a vocal, vocal advocate to fight redistricting for a long time and now she comes out and wants to redistrict. And I think this is why Virginians are so upset right now. You just saw in the recent polling that her favorable ratings are as low as any governor in modern time, and the reason is that they’ve been lied to in the fact that they want fairness. This isn’t Republicans against Democrats, again. This is, Virginians want fairness. That’s what we all voted for in 2020 in a constitutional amendment, and now they’re trying to take away the vote of millions and millions of Virginians, and that’s why I’ve been very, very active in making sure that Virginians understand, here’s your chance to push back. Here’s your chance to say no to unfair maps and yes to the fair maps that have already been drawn. And so we’re on the road this week. We’ll be in southwest Virginia and all up and down the Shenandoah Valley, finishing up in Northern Virginia over the weekend and then more next week, just to make sure that Virginians fully understand, fully understand what it says on the ballot, which is, as I said, incredibly misleading, that a no vote is actually for fair maps that were the result of this nonpartisan redistricting commission that was overwhelmingly supported by Virginians, two thirds in 2020 in a constitutional amendment. Nick Iannelli: Democrats, including Gov. Spanberger, say that this wouldn’t even exist without efforts from President Trump and lawmakers in Republican-led states. Do you acknowledge that the Republicans made the first move on this?

Glenn Youngkin: No I don’t. In fact, I think Virginians made the first move on this in 2020 when we went to the ballot and voted for nonpartisan, nonpartisan maps to be drawn by an independent commission, not by whoever’s in control in Richmond. And that’s what Virginians are all about. This started in 2020 with the voice of Virginians, and now we have, because they can, a party in power and Democrats trying to overturn the voice of Virginians. And that’s just wrong, and that’s why, again, I’m going to repeat what I just said. That’s why her favorability ratings are so low, it’s because Virginians don’t want to be lied to. She said during the campaign trail that she was against redistricting, and now she’s for it. And everybody sees that for what it is, which is a bait and switch. And this is a chance for folks voice to not be silent, but in fact, to be heard. Nick Iannelli: Let’s talk about the midterms for a moment here. The Republican Party, it seems poised to have a pretty tough midterm election cycle this year. The Democratic Party’s momentum in recent elections, we’ve seen that, including Spanberger’s 15 point win here in Virginia. How concerned are you about the Republican Party’s chances this fall and what it means for the party’s future in the near term?

Glenn Youngkin: Well, Nick to be really straightforward, I am focused on April 21. In the next 10 days, we’ve got a huge election in Virginia, which is this redistricting referendum. I do believe that the recent polling numbers for Gov. Spanberger reflect the current state of mind of Virginians, all Virginians. And when you see the dramatic, dramatic reduction in favorable ratings for her from independent voters. And in Virginia, listen, the independent voters are the voice of the people. It’s a big, big group. It’s who elects statewide candidates, it’s who swings elections. And right now, they’re very unhappy with what’s come out of Richmond. They’re very unhappy with what’s happened with this redistricting initiative, and they’re making their voices heard. And so I think the first step in a 2026 cycle is actually going to be made this April 21 in Virginia. Nick Iannelli: Do you think the referendum is going to pass or fail? Are you willing to give a straight up prediction on that?

Glenn Youngkin: Listen, it has been an uphill battle over the course of the last few months, but I’m really seeing momentum, and you can hear it when you’re out on the road, and that’s one of the things that I think really reflects the reality that the Democrats have spent, I mean literally, $20 plus million in trying to convince people that rejiggering maps that were drawn by an independent commission is fair. That taking the vote away from millions of Virginians around the state and candidly ceding it to representatives from Northern Virginia is fair. And people are just rejecting that. And again, it’s not Republicans versus Democrats. It’s Virginians, who have stood for fairness from the beginning of time. I believe that’s one of the great attributes of our great Commonwealth of Virginia, which is we as a state seem to be a bit of a bellwether when it comes to fairness. And in this case, they’re viewing, I believe, once they fully understand what’s on the ballot, that it is wrong to gerrymander a map that was approved by a nonpartisan or independent commission based on the voice of the people. That’s what we’re elected to do, is to represent the voice of the people. And again, I think that’s why Abigail Spanberger’s numbers are so low, is because she’s not representing the voice of the people. Nick Iannelli: All right, sir, I want to just end it by asking about you, personally. I hear all the time from WTOP listeners who are just wondering, you know what’s going to happen with Gov. Youngkin? What’s he going to do? The Virginia governors have a really unique situation where they just leave after one term, and people are wondering, what are you going to do? Are you going to stay in politics? What do you think? Do you have any thoughts on your future?

Glenn Youngkin : Well, first of all, thank you for the kind interest. And I’m always humbled when folks are wondering what I might do next. We stayed incredibly focused for four years trying to truly do the work of the Commonwealth of Virginia. I have to say, I think our administration did an extraordinary job in growing the economy and jobs and standing up for students and parents and making sure communities were safe. And by the way, managing the pocket of the people in a most responsible way, with $10 billion of surpluses and $9 billion of tax relief while having unprecedented investment in education and in law enforcement and behavioral health. We can do this and so we stay focused all the way up through the end in the short course of 80 days, what Virginians are saying is they’re not happy with what the new governor has been doing. And here she is on the ballot, and I think that’s where my big attention is. And so I just appreciate the fact that people are interested in what I might do next. What I’m doing now is focused on making sure Virginians vote no in the April 21 referendum.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.