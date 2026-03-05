Virginia voter guide: Ballot asks voters about Democratic effort to redraw congressional map

Early voting on the mid-decade redistricting plan starts Friday, weeks ahead of the special election April 21.

A referendum that would temporarily allow Democratic lawmakers to redraw Virginia’s congressional map is moving ahead as legal challenges to the redistricting effort play out in court.

Early voting on the redistricting plan starts Friday, weeks ahead of the special election April 21.

Voters will be asked whether the state’s constitution should be amended to authorize the General Assembly to go forward with mid-decade redistricting — a plan spearheaded by Virginia Democrats to secure more U.S. House seats.

There had been questions over whether the special election would move forward amid lawsuits over the language on the ballot and the legality of the vote.

Virginia’s Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that voters can cast ballots as justices review the legal challenges to the amendment and referendum.

A circuit court in Tazewell County ruled to block the redistricting.

If the upper court upholds that ruling, it’s possible the election results may not make a difference in the redistricting battle.

President Donald Trump pushed Texas Republicans to redraw the state’s map in favor of GOP candidates last year, with hopes of maintaining the party’s majority in the House.

That set off redistricting efforts from both parties nationwide, including in Virginia.

The vote on redistricting led Virginia to push back its summer primary to Aug. 4. Usually the primary is held on the third Tuesday in June.

Dates at a glance

Early in-person voting: March 6 to April 18

Deadline to register or update voter registration: April 14

Deadline to request mail-in or absentee ballot: April 10

Election Day: April 21

What’s on the ballot

One question is on the ballot: “Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to allow the General Assembly to temporarily adopt new congressional districts to restore fairness in the upcoming elections, while ensuring Virginia’s standard redistricting process resumes for all future redistricting after the 2030 census?”

If the amendment is passed, it would allow the state legislature to put a new map into effect, one that aims to help Democrats gain four seats for their party in the U.S. House.

Typically, Virginia only redraws its map once every 10 years. The most recent map is from 2021.

Under the amendment, the committee that draws the maps would go back to business as usual in 2030.

Early voting

Polls are open for early voting from Friday through April 18.

The hours that polling places are open vary by location.

Find out details on where and when to vote early on your county’s website:

You can also get information about where to vote early from your local registrar’s office.

Voting on special election day

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. for in-person voting on April 21.

To find out where to vote on the day of the special election, visit the Virginia Department of Elections’ website.

Voters who are 65 or older, or those with disabilities, have the option of voting curbside.

Voters need to bring along a valid ID. If you leave it behind, you can sign an ID confirmation statement or vote with a provisional ballot.

For a provisional ballot to be counted, you have until April 24 to bring a copy of your ID to the local electoral board or sign a confirmation statement.

A list of acceptable forms of ID is available online.

Vote by mail

Voters have until April 10 at 5 p.m. to request an absentee ballot.

Ballots have to be postmarked by April 21 and received by April 24.

Outside of mailing those absentee ballots, voters can also bring them to a drop-off location. Check in with your local elections office for information about drop boxes and their locations.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.