Warner files for reelection, launching bid for fourth US Senate term

Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat who has represented Virginia in the Senate since 2009, said his campaign kickoff tour focused on listening to voters concerned about rising costs and the future of the economy.

This article was reprinted with permission from Virginia Mercury.

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner formally launched his campaign for a fourth term this week, filing the paperwork and voter petitions required to appear on Virginia’s 2026 U.S. Senate ballot after a five-day swing across the state aimed at highlighting his record and economic priorities.

Warner, a Democrat who has represented Virginia in the Senate since 2009, said his campaign kickoff tour focused on listening to voters concerned about rising costs and the future of the economy.

“After five days on the road across the commonwealth, I’ve heard the same message from Virginians everywhere: lower costs, get things done, and make sure our economy is ready for the changes ahead,” Warner said in a statement announcing the filing.

“My focus has always been on delivering real results for Virginia — lowering costs, creating good-paying jobs, and making sure our workers and businesses are ready to lead as technologies like artificial intelligence transform the economy. That’s the work I’ve been focused on in the Senate, and it’s the work I’ll keep fighting to deliver.”

Under Virginia law, candidates for U.S. Senate must submit at least 10,000 signatures from qualified voters — including at least 400 from each of the state’s 11 congressional districts — to qualify for the ballot.

Warner said his campaign submitted 18,036 signatures from registered voters across Virginia to the state Department of Elections in Richmond.

The filing formally places Warner on track to seek another six-year term in the Senate in the Nov. 3, 2026 election, which will take place after party primaries scheduled for Aug. 4.

Warner, 70, is one of Virginia’s most prominent Democratic figures and a fixture in statewide politics for more than two decades.

A former technology entrepreneur and venture capitalist, Warner built a fortune investing in telecommunications companies during the expansion of the wireless industry in the 1980s and 1990s.

His business success helped make him one of the wealthiest Democrats in Congress.

He first won statewide office in 2001 when he was elected governor of Virginia. While in office, Warner developed a reputation as a pragmatic dealmaker who worked with Republicans to stabilize the state’s finances after the early-2000s recession.

Warner was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2008 and has since won two additional terms, including a 2020 reelection victory in which he secured 56% of the vote, defeating Republican Daniel Gade.

In Washington, he has focused heavily on technology policy, economic competitiveness and national security.

Warner currently serves as vice chair of the Senate’s Select Committee on Intelligence and has worked on legislation related to cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and supply chain security.

Despite Warner’s long tenure, the 2026 race is expected to include the first Democratic primary challenge of his Senate career. He previously ran unopposed for the party’s nomination in 2008, 2014 and 2020.

Several challengers have filed to run against the incumbent in the Democratic primary, including Lorita Daniels, a member of the Spotsylvania County School Board; Gregory Eichelberger, a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserve’s Adjutant General’s Corps; Mark Moran, a Falls Church investment banker and former reality television personality; and Jason Reynolds, a self-described “regular Virginian.”

On the Republican side, several lesser-known candidates have entered the race as the GOP searches for a viable challenger to the three-term incumbent.

Declared Republican candidates include Kim Farington, a Northern Virginia cybersecurity executive; Aldous Mina, an economic development consultant who previously ran for Senate as an independent; retired Army Maj. Gen. Bert Mizusawa; Marine Corps Reserve Col. David Williams; and Chuck Smith, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

The Republican field was initially expected to include a higher-profile contender after state Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Orange, launched a campaign in 2025. But Reeves withdrew from the race several months later, citing a family health matter.

Warner’s reelection bid comes as he continues to play a visible role in national debates over foreign policy and the direction of the federal government.

He has been sharply critical of President Donald Trump’s military campaign against Iran, warning that the United States risks becoming entangled in a prolonged conflict without a clear strategy and that Congress should have a stronger role in authorizing military action.

Warner has also been outspoken during recent federal funding disputes in Washington, including the government shutdown crisis of 2025, when lawmakers faced pressure to reach a budget agreement to restore federal services and pay for government workers.

Those issues, along with economic concerns and technology policy, are likely to shape Warner’s campaign message as he seeks another term representing Virginia in Washington.

If reelected, Warner would continue one of the longest tenures for a Virginia senator in modern history, extending a political career that began in the state’s executive mansion and has since spanned nearly two decades in the U.S. Senate.

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