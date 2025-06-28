Stewart Whitson wins Republican nomination in Connolly’s former district

Stewart Whitson won the Republican nomination during a party canvas in Virginia's 11th Congressional District.

Stewart Whitson won the Republican nomination during a party canvas in Virginia’s 11th Congressional District.

Whitson — a former FBI agent and U.S. Army combat veteran — beat out six other candidates and will face the Democratic nominee in a September special election to replace the late Rep. Gerry Connolly, who had represented Fairfax.

Fairfax—meet your new 11th Congressional District candidate!! Please go to his website now and sign up for his newsletter and make a donation!! Stewart Whitson for Congress | Virginia’s 11th District https://t.co/iWP8SUxM48 — Katie Gorka (@GorkaKatie) June 28, 2025

Voters chose the Democratic and Republican candidates to represent Virginia’s 11th Congressional District seat.

WTOP heard from some of those who voted at the Dolley Madison Library in McLean, including Chai Puri.

“In this political climate that we’re in right now, the issues that I’m most passionate about are health care and immigration,” said Puri. “Right now, our health care system is jeopardized with the Medicare cuts being proposed.”

Puri explained that this will affect her personally due to a family member who is on disability and she is worried for those who cannot access health care based on their income.

“We’re going to be severely compromised, and that’s going to affect our community,” said Puri.

Another issue brought up by several voters was President Donald Trump, including a former Republican in Tyler Posey.

“I actually was a political appointee in the Reagan administration and the George W. Bush administration,” Posey said. “The biggest overarching issue is the Trump administration’s disregard for the rule of law and how it’s governing.”

Meg Gorman, who brought along her elderly mother to vote, said she is looking for a fighter to replace Connolly.

“Somebody who’s not afraid to speak their mind and go against the grain, if that’s what needs to be done to make things change,” explained Gorman.

The main reason Gorman said she came out to vote was freedom.

“I think that’s being threatened every day by things that are happening,” Gorman said.

Many mentioned Connolly’s name as they entered and left the library to vote, including State Delegate Briana Sewell of the 25th District, who once worked for the late congressman.

“I had a lady earlier today tell me, because of Congressman Connolly in his office and his assistance with her immigration case, she was able to come out and vote today,” Sewell said.

While Connolly served in Congress for over 16 years, voters first elected him to the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors in 1995.

They recognized that he understood their stories.

“Yes, he stood up to Trump and did all he could and would get creative in the manner he would do so while making sure he delivered for home,” Sewell said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.