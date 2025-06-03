Special election set for seat of late Va. Rep. Gerry Connolly

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has set Sept. 9 as the date for the special election to replace Rep. Gerry Connolly, the longtime Democratic lawmaker who died last month.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has set Sept. 9 as the date for the special election to replace Rep. Gerry Connolly, the longtime Democratic lawmaker who died last month after a battle with cancer.

Connolly died May 21 and a funeral was held for him last week in Northern Virginia.

He was 75 and held the 11th District seat since being elected in 2008, succeeding Republican Rep. Tom Davis, who did not seek reelection.

A crowded field of candidates is seeking the seat. The district includes most of Fairfax County, as well as all of the City of Fairfax.

Democrats who are seeking the seat include:

Navy veteran Joshua Aisen

Fairfax County Planning Commissioner Candice Bennett

State Sen. Stella Pekarsky

Attorney Amy Roma, an expert on energy policy

State Del. Irene Shin

Fairfax County Supervisor James Walkinshaw

Two Republicans have announced their candidacies — retired FBI agent Mike Van Meter and Nathan Headrick.

Among the Democratic candidates, Walkinshaw has picked up a growing number of endorsements.

Connolly endorsed him before he died, and he also has the support of Rep. Don Beyer, as well as numerous state lawmakers.

Davis had a long tenure representing the seat as a moderate Republican. But during Connolly’s tenure the district has become a Democratic stronghold, and a Democrat will be heavily favored to win the seat.

