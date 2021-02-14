CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Watch out for dating app scammers this Valentine’s Day, Leesburg police warn

Matthew Delaney

February 14, 2021, 9:08 AM

The coronavirus pandemic has felt especially long for those without a main squeeze, but police in Loudoun County, Virginia, are warning the public about the dangers of using dating apps to search for a Valentine.

The Leesburg Police Department is warning dating app users about scammer profiles who come across as a bit too good to be true during the romantic holiday on Sunday, because they often are.

While some profiles may show off one person’s six-pack abs or another spilling out of a fashionable dress, that could be a tell that scammers lifted those pictures from strangers online.

Fraud accounts will typically cultivate emotional connections with their matches in order to get something from their cons.

“These scammers are financially motivated and prey on victims’ emotions,” Leesburg police said in a statement.

So if your dreamboat never seems to make time for a date, but are quick to ask for money — whether as a loan or even in an “emergency” — Leesburg police said its best to disconnect with them and move on.

Residents not sure about the legitimacy of an online profile can call Leesburg police’s dispatch at 703-771-4500 to talk things out.

